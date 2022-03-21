 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Monday’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Linkorama

Lots and lots of stuff today. Put Zoom down in the corner and get in here.

By JD King
/ new
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round Greenville - Michigan St vs Duke
 Mar 20, 2022; Greenville, SC, USA; Duke Blue Devils center Mark Williams (15) carries the ball against the Michigan State Spartans in the second half during the second round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...