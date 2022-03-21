Monday’s 2022 NCAA Tournament Linkorama

DUKE
- FALL OF SPARTA: Duke men’s basketball holds off Michigan State to advance to Sweet 16
- Duke survives close game with Michigan State. Coach K advances past Tom Izzo to Sweet 16
- NCAA Tournament: 3 things to know about Duke basketball’s AJ Griffin
- Duke hopes A.J. Griffin’s ankle injury vs. MSU only ‘a stinger’
- Duke basketball headed to Sweet 16 after tight win over Michigan State
- How to pronounce Duke basketball’s Paolo Banchero’s name, other facts
- Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski enters NCAA Tournament on record watch
- MSU falls to Mike Krzyzewski, Duke in NCAA Tournament
- Recap: Michigan State falls to Duke, 85-76
- March Madness: Duke men prevail vs. Michigan State; No. 10 South Dakota women upset No. 2 Baylor
- Duke surges past Michigan State to give Mike Krzyzewski one last trip to the Sweet 16
- Duke vs. Michigan State score, takeaways: No. 2 seed Blue Devils edge No. 7 seed Spartans, advance to Sweet 16
- N.C.A.A. Men’s Tournament: Duke Keeps Krzyzewski’s Last Season Alive
- After Duke rises to the occasion, Coach K savors the moment with his family
- Duke discovers championship identity in NCAA Tournament win over Michigan State
- Duke basketball faced down the end of Coach K’s career — and grew up when it mattered
- Brownlow: Duke exorcised its demons, and Mike Krzyzewski and his players got to share a moment of joy
- Duke makes plays down the stretch to survive 7-seed Michigan State, 85-76
- No. 2-Seed Duke Beats No. 7-Seed Michigan State, 85-76, in Second Round Thriller
ACC
- Watch: Miami’s Jim Larrañaga Celebrates With Team After Second Round Upset of Auburn
- Armaan Franklin leads Virginia past North Texas in OT in the NIT
- Here’s what UM Hurricanes said after beating Auburn to reach first Sweet 16 since 2016
- What Bruce Pearl, Auburn players said after NCAA Tournament loss to Miami
- Isaiah Wong Posterizes Jabari Smith in Miami’s Upset Win Over Auburn
- In His Own Words: Pearl on Auburn’s season-ending loss to Miami
- Miami Hurricanes news: Jim Larranaga savage diss at Charles Barkley after stunning upset vs. Auburn
- Miami’s Jim Larrañaga jokes that Hurricanes beat 2-seed Auburn to keep Charles Barkley from taking shirt off: ‘No one wants to see that’
- March Madness 2022: Jim Larranaga jokingly points to Charles Barkley as motivation for Miami upsetting Auburn
- Auburn vs. Miami score: No. 2 seed Tigers’ season ends in disappointment with loss to No. 10 seed Hurricanes
- Column: Texas ‘Tech Ugly’ a thing of beauty as Red Raiders advance
- Texas Tech leans on dominant defense to advance past Notre Dame
- RECAP: Red Raiders advance to Sweet 16 - Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Run undone: Cold-shooting Irish eliminated by Texas Tech
- The ACC Showed Up to Dance
- Mick Cronin has options if UCLA star Jaime Jaquez Jr. can’t play North Carolina
NATIONAL
- By the numbers: Christian Koloko, Benn Mathurin post monster games as Wildcats advance in OT
- Reseeding the 2022 men’s March Madness Sweet 16
- Auburn Tigers bow out of NCAA tournament early, NBA prospect Jabari Smith noncommittal on future
- 2022 NCAA Tournament Sweet 16: Purdue-St. Peter’s Tipoff Time
- Four takeaways from Texas basketball’s NCAA Tournament loss to Purdue
- TCU basketball says it’ll handle controversial no-call in Arizona loss ‘the right way’
- ‘We want Kansas’: Providence fans confident about Sweet 16 game after routing Richmond
- Eric Dixon plays big as Villanova advances by beating Ohio State, 71-61, in NCAA Tournament
- March Madness: When Jaden Ivey is comfortable, Purdue can make deep run
- March Madness: Purdue seniors, Painter relish moment advancing to Sweet 16
- March Madness: Purdue 81, Texas 71 - How it happened, what it means, what’s next
- After suffering an NCAA Tournament humbling, can John Calipari bounce back?
- Mets’ Travis Jankowski sees part of himself in St. Peter’s
- St. Peter’s coach Shaheen Holloway survived being cut by Knicks
- Hero’s welcome for Saint Peter’s University men’s basketball team
- No. 2 Kentucky Offed in First Round of March Madness by Tiny Jesuit St. Peter’s College
- ‘Strut up!’: Saint Peter’s fans give NCAA Tournament Cinderella a hero’s welcome in Peacocks’ return to N.J.
- This HUGE Saint Peter’s NCAA Tournament Bet Is Still Alive Following The Peacocks’ Win Over Murray State
- Saint Peter’s is the face of this year’s NCAA Tournament
- NCAA Tournament: Who Is St. Peter’s Basketball Coach Shaheen Holloway?
- WILLIAMS: How the plan came together for Iowa State
- Wisconsin Badgers men’s basketball: three things we learned from the second round loss to Iowa State
- Iowa State basketball team in middle of unbelievable turnaround season
- Wisconsin falls to Iowa State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
- Watch Kelvin Sampson rip off his shirt to celebrate UH’s big win
- A&M’s Metcalf was innovative coach with comic’s timing
- Former Arizona coach and Pitt star Sean Miller returning to Xavier
- Sean Miller reaches a six-year agreement to return to Xavier
- Expert: Suspension likely to follow Sean Miller to Xavier if NCAA charge against him holds up
- Sources: K-State to hire Baylor’s Tang as coach
