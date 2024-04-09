We’re back with DBR Bites Episode 42 as we presumably say goodbye to Mark Mitchell’s time at Duke Blue Devils.

Donald and Jason come together to celebrate Mark Mitchell as he has entered his name in the transfer portal. Jason and Donald discuss what it means for Mark Mitchell and for Duke and how this is a huge loss for the team but could mean a better setup for Mark. We certainly wish him the best and we discuss some of the nice moments he had in a Duke uniform.

BREAKING: Duke forward Mark Mitchell, a former 5⭐️ recruit, plans to enter the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-7 former McDonald’s All-American averaged 11.6 points and 6.0 rebounds per game this season.



Story: https://t.co/Tw4e2TbeRM pic.twitter.com/AeIlWLaSeB — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 9, 2024

After the break, we recap the national championship game, which saw UConn win its second straight title. Needless to say, we’re not happy about it, but we discuss UConn’s place among the blue bloods and Dan Hurley’s success as a coach. We end with a brief look at ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25. Duke’s at the top, but what does that mean for this team and us as fans? We gotta get ready...the offseason is officially here. Time to get better.

