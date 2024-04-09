Mark Mitchell Hits The Portal

Mark Mitchell has decided to enter the transfer portal.

A starter for two years, Mitchell faces a lot of competition for playing time next year as Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Patrick Ngongba, Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris are all going to vie for minutes.

Mitchell posted this on Instagram:

“I would like to express my sincere gratitude to Duke University and all those who supported me over the past few years. I am deeply appreciative of the impact this community has had on my life, and it will forever remain dear to my heart.

“Having said that, I have made the decision to enter my name into the transfer portal.”

He joins Christian Reeves in the portal. We hope things work out well for him wherever he ends up.