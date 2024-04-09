Kentucky/Calipari Update

Now that UConn has won a second straight national championship, the attention will almost immediately shift to John Calipari’s move to Arkansas.

This is interesting for obvious reasons: first, the breakup between Cal and his formerly loyal Kentucky fans, second, that it comes in a time of huge change in college basketball and third, the succession plan in Lexington.

Kentucky fans seem fine with Calipari leaving for the most part, but when he starts poaching returning players, and possibly takes a highly rated freshman class to Arkansas (which, by the way, apparently has no scholarship players currently), things are going to get tense.

And as we understand it, Arkansas is going to have a big NIL bag for Calipari to spend, which means that he can recruit not just highly rated freshmen but also highly talented players in the portal. He has not done that much so far, but with a ton of money for NIL he probably will. It would be the second time he revolutionizes college basketball following his one-and-done play at Memphis and Kentucky.

So keep an eye on BBN for that.

But the other interesting aspect of the Kentucky situation is who will take the job.

Hurley appeared to rule it out for himself in the press conference following UConn’s win, saying “I don’t think that’s a concern.” He went on to say they should ask his wife Andrea. We’re reading between the lines, but it doesn’t sound like she’s big on moving south.

So he’s out.

Nate Oats took himself out quickly, posting on social media that he wanted to build his Alabama program. Jay Wright made it clear that he’s going to stay retired.

Billy Donovan? He might not last with the Chicago Bulls, but he isn’t fond of recruiting and with the portal, you have to do it two, arguably three times. But he’s turned Kentucky down before.

Rick Pitino? He’s said leaving Kentucky was the biggest regret of his career and cleaning up after Calipari might appeal to his ego. But his wife might not be thrilled about returning to Lexington after living in New York. Then again, plenty of people are leaving New York these days. Bad break for former Duke assistant AD Mike Cragg though.

Sean Miller? Could be. It’d be a big step up from Xavier. But he has never lit the postseason on fire either.

Mark Pope? He’s one of their own, but they might sneer at him for not being a big name. He’ll probably have to wait to see if the big guys turn it down before he gets a call.

Scott Drew?

Maybe.

He built a great program at Baylor and he’s done very well in Waco.. But he hasn’t done very well since winning his championship. In fact, his success lately is roughly what Calipari has accomplished (or failed to).

Bruce Pearl? We haven’t heard much from the Auburn coach so maybe he’s looking at it.

If - and it’s a big if - they whiff on all those guys, they'll need to lower their sites a good bit. They could consider a highly rated assistant - say Luke Murray. Kansas took a chance on Roy Williams back in the day and he turned out alright.

But the guy we’re keeping an eye on is South Florida’s Amir Abdur-Rahim.

He took a thankless job at Kennesaw State and in four years went from 1-28 to 26-9 and a tournament bid.

In his first year at South Florida, Abdur-Rahim turned in a 25-8 record in his first season, solidifying the sense that he is a rising star.

Kentucky doesn’t do young rising stars because BBN wants an established winner. And to be sure, Abdur-Rahim would be a risky hire for UK.

However, risk runs both ways.

He’s clearly shown he has chops and the man is just 43. If you get him now and find a Phil Martelli type coaching consigliere (coincidentally, we think Martelli is available after Michigan fired Juwan Howard) to help him transition to such an imposing job, he might end up being a brilliant success.

And they’d have him for a couple of decades as long as the fans didn’t run him off as they did Tubby Smith...Billie Gillispie...and John Calipari.

BBN would not focus on this, but that sort of thing gives potential hires great pause: will they do that to me too?