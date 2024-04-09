UConn Eclipses Purdue, Wins Second Straight National Championship

UConn took care of Purdue on Monday night after shutting down their vaunted three point attempt to do it: the Boilermakers were limited to seven attempts and hit just one.

Zach Edey got his, scoring 37 and pulling down 10 rebounds, but he wasn’t as efficient as he normally is or at least has been lately, hitting 15-25. Good news, Tennessee fans! He got called for three fouls.

Bit late and all, but there you go.

However, of his teammates, only Braeden Smith scored more than 5 points, in his case 12.

Fletcher Loyer was shut out and Lance Jones had just 5.

Purdue got just 2 points from the bench. It was a spectacular follow-up dunk by Camden Heide, but that was all.

Essentially, UConn conceded they couldn't stop Edey but they did a superb job on the rest of the team. Edey hit 15 of Purdue’s 24 made shots.

As for UConn, what can you say?

This game was close at the half, with the Huskies having a 6 point lead. They were one three away from a 20 point lead in the second half and just overwhelmed Purdue.

Strikingly, no one was particularly worried about Edey defensively. He did have three blocks, but UConn took it right at him and he wasn’t agile enough to choose between contesting that shot or sticking with 7-2 Donovan Clingan.

In the end, UConn did to Purdue what they did to everyone else in March: they just dominated them.

If Houston had had an entirely healthy team - not just Jamal Shead, who was injured against Duke, but also JoJo Tugler, Terrance Arcenaux and Ramon Walker, who were all out for the season and Ja’Vier Francis, who played hurt - and that might have been an interesting game had they made it.

Ifs and buts.

UConn had a superb team and season and, with apologies to Armando Bacot, college basketball is going to run through Storrs for a while.

Which leads us to Danny Hurley.

That guy has done a brilliant job and we have a world of respect for him and what he has accomplished. But there’s no question that he’s pissing people off.

Not that he cares, and maybe he shouldn’t. However, people always like to tear down other people who are successful and everyone is focused on Hurley and his Huskies now. Aside from the normal pressures to compete, people are going to come after him for the perception that he’s arrogant. We don’t mind his cockiness - as Muhammad Ali used to say, it ain’t bragging if you can do it and clearly Hurley can - but he’s giving his rivals fuel.

Two more points about the youngest Coach Hurley.

First, the idea that UConn is not a blue blood needs to be retired. The Huskies have won six titles since 1999 with three different coaches and now back-to-back titles. That’s pretty damned elite by any rational standard.

And second, we could be wrong, but the idea that some Kentucky fans have that Hurley will take the job if he gets offered enough money seems, well, ludicrous.

First, consider his biggest influence, his legendary father Bob. The elder Hurley worked his entire life as a parole officer and a part-time - although superb - high school coach. He passed on every college job he was ever offered.

Second, Hurley has said a few things about his priorities. One is that he feels at home in the Northeast as you heard when he shouted out Jersey City after winning Monday night. And third, he has said when he finishes college coaching he’d like to go back and teach in high school and maybe coach some there again.

You may find him abrasive and annoying, but he’s pretty clear on who he is and why he is that man.

It’s possible that he would be swayed by a massive paycheck but he’s already making good money and UConn will surely give him a raise to keep him after what he’s done in the last two years. Kentucky fans who think they can get him simply because, well, they’re Kentucky, are delusional.

UConn has nearly matched UK in titles and has doubled Kentucky in titles since Rick Pitino won in 1996, 6-3.

UConn has built a huge history and even after that, with a repeat Hurley has gone where only Henry Iba, Adolph Rupp, Phil Woolpert, Ed Jucker, John Wooden, Mike Krzyzewski and Billy Donovan have ever gone before. And only Hurley has done it with all the challenges of the modern era.

So congrats to Hurley, who has also thoroughly emerged from the large shadows of his father and brother Bobby, and to his magnificent team. It’s a tremendous accomplishment and he is now certainly a Hall of Fame coach. It’s just a question of when he is inducted.