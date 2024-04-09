YouTube Gold: The Greatness Of John Stockton

John Stockton is ridiculously underrated.

The all-time leading assist man - we’re talking NBA, but it’s probably a world-wide record - Stockton retired with 19,711 points and 15,806 assists.

The assist record is going to last a long time. Chris Paul and LeBron James are the only active players in the Top 25 who are within shouting distance and both are pushing 40. They’d have to make up nearly 4,000 in the case of Paul and close to 5,000 in the case of James.

That’s not happening. Stockton’s record will last for at least a generation and possibly longer.

Stockton grew up in Spokane and was the first great player out of Gonzaga. He was one of the last cuts on Bob Knight’s great 1984 Olympic team and was drafted first by the Utah Jazz the same year where he quickly established himself as a great NBA point guard.

It wasn’t just his passing ability though. Stockton was legendarily tough and resilient.

In this video, his former rivals talk about Stockton and how difficult he was to guard. Note: there is some NSFW/NSFK language here.

About the only blemish on his record was that he never won a championship, but he played while Magic Johnson, Larry Bird, Michael Jordan and Hakeem Olajuwon were running the league and there was only so much you could do.

No one doubted his greatness though. He was an amazing guard.