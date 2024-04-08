2024 NCAA Championship - Looks Like UConn From Here

The NCAA championship is Monday night and with UConn and Purdue, it’s going to be big.

Bigger than usual in fact as Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan bang in the lane.

At 7-4 and 300 lbs., Edey is just massive, but Clingan isn’t much smaller at 7-2 and 280, and he’s vastly more mobile.

But assuming both guys avoid serious foul trouble, it probably won't come down to just them. It’ll come down to their teammates, and that’s why we’re going with UConn: their players are simply better, more talented and more ready for this than is Purdue.

Remember all those threes Purdue got off on NC State?

That probably won’t happen Monday night. And if they drive on UConn, Clingan has been like the Terminator under the basket.

We will say this in Purdue’s favor though: Braeden Smith is not going to tank again. He was just awful against NC State. He won’t be that awful again.

But like Purdue in general, he’s probably overmatched here. UConn is more athletic, quicker and defends brilliantly.

And that’s going to make life tough for all Boilermakers, not least of all Edey.

We have a lot of respect for that guy. He’s made himself into a very good player, someone who almost no one can stop.

But there are other ways to bother this team and you know who has been able to bother Purdue?

Obviously Farleigh Dickinson did last March. Edey had 21 points and 15 rebounds, but he got stripped late on a key play. Farleigh Dickinson forced 16 turnovers in that game.

And this year, Northwestern had two overtime games with Purdue, splitting them. In Northwestern’s win, Purdue had 17 turnovers.

In a loss to Ohio State, the Boilermakers had 14 turnovers and in another to Ohio State, Purdue had 14. Against Nebraska, in another loss? 14.

We’ve probably been looking at this wrong, and maybe not just us.

As overwhelming as Edey has been, Purdue can be turned over, and very few teams are as good at that as is UConn. They’ll give Purdue fits.

In fact, we’ll go so far as to say this: this is not going to be so much a game between big men as it is between perimeters.

We expect Smith to bounce back and have a better game, but our guess is that this will be won by UConn in the open court as much as anywhere. And while Edey could get north of 30/15, it won’t matter very much if UConn is a) limiting threes, b) getting turnovers and c) hitting threes of their own.

We’re not saying like they will do to Purdue what they did to Illinois. That was freakish. But getting steals, getting out on the break after turnovers and scoring in bunches?

That’s easy to imagine. And in a game like that, being 7-4 and 300 lbs. becomes a liability.

As revelatory as the bigs have been for both teams, superior athleticism will determine the outcome and that tips it firmly in UConn’s direction.

Finally, one last thing to keep in mind.

UConn’s players are not near likely to be as intimidated by Edey as others, including NC State, have been.

Why?

Because they have to deal with Clingan every day in practice and he’s vastly more mobile - and defensively aggressive - than is Edey.

It’s not even just that they can simulate Edey in practice which virtually no one else can do. It’s that getting a shot off over Edey isn’t going to be nearly as difficult as it is against Clingan. In fact, there’s a pretty good chance that they’ll see him as a more limited version of Clingan and drive on him pretty freely. And if he bites, guess who gets the pass? Do you think Edey is quick enough to recover?

Nope.

It could be a tough night for Purdue, but if they prove us wrong, then hail to the champs.