Earthquake - John Calipari To Arkansas

We started hearing rumors about this earlier in the day and now it looks all but official: John Calipari is leaving Kentucky for SEC rival Arkansas.

A lot of Kentucky fans are probably pretty happy. Cal has worn out his welcome with many of them and they’re happy to move on.

But wait a few days and they won’t be so happy. First, our guess is that he’ll take some players with him and that won’t make people very happy. And second, it’s not at all clear who Kentucky will hire now.

Who in their right mind would want this job?

Ultimately you can’t make the fans happy unless you win titles every year. Even if you do things like Calipari has done there, it’s not good enough.

To be clear, we’re not huge fans of the guy, but he has done some amazing things at Kentucky.

Yet it’s probably time.

Kentucky started going downhill after Calipari over-recruited in 2015 and went to a platoon system. Kentucky has only won one game in the NCAA tournament since going to the Elite Eight in 2018-19 and pressure has been building.

Quite recently, UK AD Mitch Barnhart met with Calipari privately and then publicly announced he’d return next season.

But privately, Calipari was clearly aware of the unhappiness in the fan base. How could he not be?

But while many Kentucky fans are happy to get a fresh start, they may not be for long.

Obviously he’s going to a conference rival and that won’t go over well. Worse, though: do you remember when he left Memphis for Kentucky?

He brought a very good Memphis class with him.

Right now, Kentucky’s class consists of Jayden Quaintance, (5-star), Boogie Fland (4-star), Somto Cyril (4-star) Travis Perry (4-star), Karter Knox (4-star) and Billy Richmond (4-star).

How are Kentucky fans going to feel if he wipes out that class and takes it with him? And the transfer portal means he could take a lot of talent to Arkansas.

That would be worth the price of admission to Rupp next season, at least for the Arkansas game.

Back to his Kentucky successor: who's going to be next?

Obviously being Kentucky they’ll go after Danny Hurley but we can’t see it. First, he’s already killing it at UConn. Why mess with a good thing? They’ll throw money at him but UConn will counter. Plus Hurley feels at home in the Northeast. Toss in his well-documented issues with stress and pressure and why would he want Kentucky?

It’d be a step down frankly. If it was anyone besides Hurley we could see it. But that seems like a real stretch.

We could easily imagine Barnhart pursuing Billy Donovan, but he seems happy with the NBA and college basketball today is not what he walked away from in 2015 when he left Florida. And we don’t think he much liked recruiting very much back then. It certainly hasn’t gotten easier.

Could Scott Drew make a move?

Since winning the title in 2021, Baylor has gone out in the Round of 32 in three straight years. That’s not going to impress Big Blue Nation very much.

Nate Oats? He’s made a great home at Alabama. He just made the Final Four and he’s seen how Kentucky fans have reacted to Calipari’s slide. It’s a great job in many ways obviously, but he’s a god in Tuscaloosa. In Lexington, he’s only as good as his last win. He might, who knows, but it seems like a lateral move now frankly. We know UK>Alabama historically but right now it’s just not.

Bruce Pearl?

Could be. He would probably be very popular with BBN as long as he wins. His personality could likely handle the demands of the Kentucky job. But again, he’s got a good thing going already.

Sean Miller? He’s just never really hit an elite level, at least in the post-season.

We could see Chris Beard and if it weren't for his well-documented and disgraceful domestic violence issues at Texas, he’d be an easy choice. Putting that aside, as if that’s possible, he’d be the natural choice. That’s just going to be a very hard sell, even at win-first Kentucky. Just can’t see it.

This is going to be a fascinating search so stay tuned.