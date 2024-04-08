YouTube Gold: Zion Williamson Is Pretty Much Off The Charts At This Point

Former Duke star Zion Williamson has had an uneven time in the NBA, part due to injuries and partly due to conditioning. In fairness to Williamson, it’s hard enough to maintain conditioning when he’s healthy. It’s a lot more difficult when he’s injured.

Well he’s in shape now - people are saying that he’s lost 20 lbs., although we haven’t seen that confirmed anywhere. However, his play is just off the charts, as he showed Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

Williamson shot 11-21 - pedestrian by his standards really - and hit 7-8 from the line. He had 10 rebounds, seven assists and five blocks.

More importantly though, he’s showing the all-around sort of play that we saw at Duke. He’s just...bouncy again. He’s energetic.

Basically he’s everywhere here. But the single coolest play is probably his block of Kevin Durant. Durant, remember, is 6-11. Williamson treats him ruthlessly.