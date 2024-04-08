DBR Podcast #621 - The Future’s So Bright...

While we await decisions about who from last season’s Blue Devils will be a part of next season’s Blue Devils, the DBR Podcast takes a peek into the future with a look at some of the Dukies-to-be who were playing in the high school national championships this weekend. It was a very impressive show put on by Cooper Flagg, Darren Harris, and (somewhat surprisingly) the once-injured Patrick Ngongba. Jason and Donald break down all of what they observed and when you hear the comments about Cooper Flagg... well let's just say the names getting tossed around for comparison are pretty heady company.

After the break, the guys also opine on the UConn - Purdue matchup and what they thought of the women’s national title game between the unstoppable force that was South Carolina and the unbeatable talent that is Caitlin Clark.

