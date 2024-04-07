2024 Final Four Links - Sunday’s Edition

DUKE
- Bobby Hurley talks Dan’s coaching rise that ‘speaks for itself,’ his Duke March Madness memories
- Duke SF signee Cooper Flagg leads Montverde to Chipotle Nationals title
- Cooper Flagg leads Montverde Academy to Chipotle Nationals Boys Championship victory
- Montverde boys completes undefeated season with Chipotle Nationals win
- Maine native and No. 1 recruit Cooper Flagg caps off high school basketball career with national title
- High school basketball: Cooper Flagg shines as Montverde Academy downs Paul VI 79-63 to capture seventh Chipotle
ACC
- The end was always out there, lurking. NC State held it off as long as it could
- As Wolfpack’s unlikely run came to an end, one last unexpected hero nearly emerged
- NC State basketball’s charmed NCAA Tournament run ends with Final Four loss to Purdue
- What NC State basketball’s ACC title, Final Four mean for Wolfpack
- NC State’s run to the Final Four gives a sense of pride to those who were with Wolfpack while they were down
- All About DJ Burns Jr.’s Parents, Dwight Sr. and Takela
- Roy Williams shows hatred for NC State with classic reaction at the Final Four
- D.J. Burns is perfect Final Four star for NIL era and beyond at NC State
- NC State men’s basketball cherishes improbable run after Final Four loss to Purdue
- Why have so many Syracuse basketball players entered the NCAA’s transfer portal? (Mike’s Mailbox)
- NC State basketball HC Kevin Keatts’ honest admission on transfer portal frenzy ahead of Final Four
NATIONAL
- UConn men actually sweat vs. Alabama. Can Purdue finish the Huskies?
- Final Four updates: UConn eliminates Alabama, to play Purdue for title
- Purdue’s Lance Jones shows in Final Four why he is missing piece in team’s run to title game
- Donovan Clingan vs. Zach Edey height: How UConn, Purdue big men compare in NCAA final ‘battle of the giants’
- UConn marches its way into the national championship game against Purdue
- Purdue controls ‘Pack to make first NCAA final since 1969
- UConn is one win away from making history after victory over Alabama, will face Purdue in championship
- UConn’s bid for repeat title has reached its final challenge: Purdue and star Zach Edey
- UConn Wants To Win Final Four, But Purdue Must Do So For Zach Edey Legacy
- Purdue basketball’s Zach Edey shares awesome moment with Shaquille O’Neal after historic Final Four game
- UConn storms past Alabama late, will face Purdue in March Madness final
- Purdue beat NC State despite Braden Smith’s ‘terrible’ game. That likely won’t work Monday
- Pinch yourself, Boilers: Purdue is playing for a national championship
- Saint Louis hires Schertz away from Indiana State
- Saint Louis hiring Indiana State’s Schertz as MBB coachSaint Louis is hiring former Indiana State coach Josh Schertz, the school announced
- Josh Schertz says SLU can have ‘sustainable championship-level program’
- Josh Schertz hired to become next SLU basketball coach
- 5 things to know about new SLU basketball coach Josh Schertz
- Arkansas loses its top recruit amid coaching hunt
- On college basketball: USC hires Eric Musselman, and everything changes (everywhere)
- Musselman May Regret Getting His Wish Granted
- Who will replace Eric Musselman at Arkansas? Breaking down the top candidates
