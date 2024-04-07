 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 Final Four Links - Sunday’s Edition

As UConn and Purdue move on to Monday night

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Alabama v Connecticut
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - APRIL 06: Head coach Dan Hurley and Donovan Clingan #32 of the Connecticut Huskies look on in the first half against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Final Four semifinal game at State Farm Stadium on April 06, 2024 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...