Montverde Takes Out Paul VI In The Chipotle Nationals Boys Championship

Three soon-to-be Blue Devils played in the Chipotle Nationals Boys Championship and Cooper Flagg led Montverde to a 79-63 win over Paul VI, featuring future teammates Darren Harris and Patrick Ngongba.

Flagg was ridiculous for much of this game. He’s obviously talented but former Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski had a 12-letter word for guys like Flagg and he’s a big-time (we’re not going to put that word here - fill it in yourself).

At one point, he kind of tripped but managed to do a behind the back pass with his knees on the floor. He blocked shots, hit jumpers, rebounded - he’s just a huge talent. At one point, he blocked a three point attempt, picked it up and took it downcourt for a dunk. At another, he lost his shoe and still got back on defense to make a steal.

Harris showed he is elite too. He has a beautiful, beautiful shot. It’s a gift.

Ngongba is a bit behind but he's recovering from a foot injury. He’ll be fine - and he should improve immensely as he improves his body, strength and endurance.

Flagg finished with 16 points, eight boards, two assists and six blocks.

Harris had 16 but averaged 24 ppg, 4.7 boards and 2.7 apg in the Chipotle tournament. We haven’t seen a box score or a total for Ngongba, but we won't see his full potential here. That will come when he’s been healthy for awhile.