2024 Final Four: Don’t Bet Your Right Hand On UConn Monday Night, But A Couple Of Fingers? Maybe.

NC State played hard, but the magic finally ran out as the Pack fell to Purdue, 63-50.

State shot just 36.8 percent and hit just five threes. DJ Burns, who has been so iconic since the end of the regular season, shot 4-10 for eight points. Mohamad Diarra, who has been a rebounding machine, had just five. DJ Horne scored 20, but shot just 8-21. Casey Morsell didn’t score at all and Michael O’Connell got hurt in the first half.

And of course Zach Edey was a problem. Purdue’s massive center had a more modest game, with 20 points and 12 rebounds and clearly bothered State players when they were near the basket. He’s pretty selective about shot blocking, more than you’d think for someone that is 7-4, but even given that, guys were looking over their shoulders.

That was even more so in the nightcap, where Donovan Clingan had four blocks and altered others.

Still, Alabama challenged UConn. This game was tied 56-56 with 12:44 left in the second half.

We often say that you don’t get two great games in a row and UConn had a phenomenal game in the Elite Eight against Illinois, ripping off a 30-0 run.

That didn’t happen here, but here’s what did happen: when Alabama challenged the Huskies, UConn responded with a championship effort. What UConn did to Illinois was shocking, but our guess is that Danny Hurley liked this better because the Huskies were challenged and showed immense heart to put Alabama away.

Make no mistake though: the Crimson Tide made them earn it, and earn it they did.

This sets up a Monday night clash between UConn and Purdue and also between Edey and Clingan.

Edey has a knack - Tennessee fans have been calling it a conspiracy - for drawing fouls. That may not be as easy with Clingan, who is nearly as big and far more agile. You have to respect Edey’s drive. He’s taken himself from a novelty to a two-time National Player of the Year.

However, he’s never going to be much more athletic than he is now. If he manages to dominate Clingan, that’ll be a huge accomplishment.

However, the rest of his team probably won’t dominate UConn. Purdue shot 10-25 against NC State from behind the line. Alabama shot something like 72 percent on threes in the first half. They finished 11-23 for 47.8 percent.

UConn typically defends the three well and, unlike just about everyone else Purdue has played, the Huskies probably won’t have to double-team Edey. As long as he doesn’t get into foul trouble, he should be a solid counter to Clingan.

In fact, it won’t surprise us much if Edey gets into foul trouble. Why?

Because UConn’s players have gone against Clingan every day for months. Edey won’t be a shock for them like he was for a lot of teams Purdue ran over in the tournament.

Defensively, UConn is a really tough matchup and they’re relentless. And this doesn’t get talked about enough, but UConn is an unbelievably smart team.

We’re not saying that Purdue is not, but they do make more mistakes. Two backcourt violations by Braden Smith? In one half?

UConn makes mistakes too, but Purdue’s are bigger. That’s one reason why we’re taking the Huskies Monday night. But it’s not the only one.

They’ve become a truly great team. Danny Hurley lost five key players and this group is better than last year’s champions. Until someone comes along and proves otherwise, he’s the best coach in the country. What UConn has accomplished is both amazing and, after Monday night, should be historic.

One last thing - with State’s loss, long-time radio play-by-play man Gary Hahn signed off for the last time. Here's how he did it.