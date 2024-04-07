YouTube Gold: Young Arvydas Sabonis

This weekend, people who are paying attention to the Final Four are talking about the re-emergence of the big man and rightly so. With the great performances we’ve seen from Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan, the bigs, at least for now, are back.

The NBA puts a premium on a total game though and neither of those two are there yet. And while Clingan is much more mobile than the massive Edey, neither of them stack up to some of the greats from the past.

To illustrate the point, here is a video of a very young Arvydas Sabonis.

A lot of people will see the name Sabonis and think of his son, Damontis, who has matured into a wonderful NBA player.

At 6-10 though, he’s five inches shorter than his 7-3 dad and as you’ll see in this video, the elder Sabonis had no trouble with players like Ralph Sampson and David Robinson.

He was incredibly agile. He blocks shots here on the 7-4 Sampson and 7-1 Robinson like it was nothing. He ran the court, he shot from outside and he passes like Larry Bird.

Injuries and communism robbed basketball fans of his greatest years but as you can see, there was never anyone quite like him. This guy could have played against anyone from any era - Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Walton, Shaquille O’Neal - any of the greats. He was a spectacular talent.