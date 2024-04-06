2024 Final Four Predictions

Well it’s time to lock in our Final Four predictions. And as much we would like for NC State to win...it’s asking a lot. Zach Edey is a huge obstacle and State has never seen anyone quite like him. He’s not a fluid athlete, but he is imposing. We can’t see DJ Burns figuring him out. That’s just asking an awful lot.

State might have an advantage in the backcourt, particularly defensively.

On the other hand, in 1983, the Pack beat Virginia and Ralph Sampson twice late, once in the ACC Tournament and then in the Western regional finals.

But they’re going to have to prove it (again).

We can imagine Alabama upsetting UConn, but a few things would have to happen first: ‘Bama would have to go nuts on three pointers, defend aggressively and UConn would have to help out a little too.

Both upsets just seem unlikely, but as we’ve noted previously, a lot of sure things haven’t worked out in the Final Four over the years.