 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Saturday’s Final Four Links Run

Good stuff today!

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament South Regional-Duke vs NC State
Mar 31, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward DJ Burns Jr. (30) reacts in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils in the finals of the South Regional of the 2024 NCAA Tournament at American Airline Center.
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...