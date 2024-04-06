Saturday’s Final Four Links Run

DUKE
- UNC, Duke headline college basketball teams with reasons to be optimistic for 2024-25
- You NEED to hear this smack talk between UNC basketball commits and Duke commits!
- High school basketball: Paul VI and Montverde Academy advance to Chipotle Nationals title game
- Cooper Flagg Game Report
- How good is Cooper Flagg? Senior year high school scouting report proves forward has NBA superstar potential
- Isaiah Evans calls Duke, “A no-brainer”
- Wisconsin AP names Kon Knueppel boys high school basketball Player of the Year
- Later this spring, Maluach will play for Uganda’s City Oilers in the Basketball Africa League
- Impact Of The NBA’s Basketball Africa League Is Already Bearing Fruit
- Next big thing? The incredible rise of ‘City Oilers’ Khaman Maluach
ACC
- I’m a UNC fan pulling for NC State in the Final Four. That’s real March Madness.
- South Carolina routs NC State to advance to second national championship in last 3 seasons
- Country musician Scotty McCreery shares love for NC State
- Jimmy V’s daughter reflects on NC State’s run, her dad’s legacy
- Raleigh couple honors Jimmy V during NC State NCAA run
- DJ Burns Jr.’s parents talk his upbringing, special traits as NC State prepares the NCAA Final Four
- NC State fans riding high despite women’s team losing in Final Four
- How a midseason intervention fueled DJ Burns’ improbable star turn and NC State’s miraculous Final Four run
- NC State’s DJ Burns, darling of NCAA Tournament, is much more than a big guy with moves
NATIONAL
- UConn threw everything it had at Caitlin Clark. Her teammates lifted her up when she needed it most.
- Hannah Stuelke ‘definitely a difference-maker’ in Iowa’s win over UConn
- Fans irate over controversial call to end Iowa-UConn Final Four game
- UConn on late foul call: Not the reason we lost
- Geno Auriemma, UConn legends irate over controversial March Madness foul: ‘How to ruin the game’
- UConn’s Dan Hurley takes shot at Arizona State, Bobby Hurley’s school
- Dan Hurley’s superstitions include underwear, M&M’s, socks with holes
- We Tested the $40 Portable Washer That Cleans UConn Coach Dan Hurley’s Lucky Undies
- UConn HC Dan Hurley comments on facing friend Nate Oats in Final Four
- From Jersey with love, Bobby Hurley has deep ties to the Final Four - The Arizona State Press
- Purdue keeps focus as it embarks on Final Four adventure
- March Madness Final Four Preview: Purdue vs. North Carolina State
- Purdue basketball: They made it to the Final Four, commemorate with a bobblehead
- March Madness 2024: NC State star DJ Burns addresses Zach Edey, Purdue clash ahead of Final Four
- Final Four: Why is Alabama the Crimson Tide? And more facts
- Tide offense, defense offer contrasting comparisons Final Four
- Chapel Hill native is helping spur Alabama’s Final Four run
- Mark Sears is Alabama’s shortest player but is a big reason the Crimson Tide is in their first Final Four
- “I don’t think our guys are scared” - Alabama HC Nate Oats sets the tone for intense Final Four showdown
- Script For Alabama-UConn Final Four Game Has Already Been Leaked Out
- Local Alabama hoops commit looks forward to seeing his future team in the Final Four
- Alabama head coach Nate Oats on Tide’s similarities to UConn ahead of Final Four
- Mark Sears’ defense and leadership led Alabama to Final Four, but the senior wants more
Loading comments...