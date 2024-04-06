Duke Recruiting: Darren Harris Goes Off

Recruiting rankings are kind of foolish - the whole five star system. You could simplify it by saying something like top tier, middle tier and lower tier.

In Duke’s case, Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel and Khaman Maluach are seen as Five Star players while Patrick Ngongba are seen as Four Stars.

But you never know. Guys like Chris Burgess and Joey Beard came to Duke as elite high school players and neither one turned out to be particularly memorable (both transferred as well).

It’s just hard to know until you actually do - which brings us back to Harris.

If you watch this clip of Paul VI’s game against IMG Academy in the Chipotle Nationals, you’ll see a guy who has some swagger and who plays with confidence.

And he can shoot.

You know how you can tell a great shooter? There are two things that always tell us: first, the shot is really soft and falls through the net without touching anything.

And second, the noise that it makes when it does. People call that sound swish, but really it’s more of a ppppppfffffft (say it quickly).

Harris really has that. Like classmate Isaiah Evans, he has a beautifully soft shot. Having both of these guys on the court at the same time would give Duke a lethal three point attack.

Next year is going to be a lot of fun.

Also fun: the finals of the Chipotle Nationals will be Saturday at 1:00 on ESPN2. You might want to tune in because you’ll get to see Darren and his Paul VI teammate Ngongba take on Flagg’s Montverde team.