Twitter Gold: Isaiah Evans Is Ruthless

When it comes to Duke’s Class of 2024, Cooper Flagg is getting the lion’s share of attention, but don’t sleep on Isaiah Evans.

The North Carolina native has been compared to Brandon Ingram, but at this age, he’s probably a little further along offensively.

He’s going to be able to provide a lot of offense and he’s not really the bashful type either.

This video is hilarious. He re-enacts a brutal move he put on a defender, walking through it step-by-step as the video weaves in the actual play.

You’ve probably seen Randolph Childress leave UNC’s Jeff McInnis on his behind, then wave at him to get up and guard, dammit!

This play is a lot like that.

Evans fakes the guy so bad he sort of does a double take and the poor kid is either so uncertain to react, or possibly so embarrassed that he bit so hard, that he can’t fully react.

Evans nails the shot of course, but the way he looks at his erstwhile defender is absolutely classic. So is the re-enactment.