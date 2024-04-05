DBR Podcast # 620 - Season Recap With A Special Guest

It is time for the Duke Basketball Roundup to reflect on the season in the way they do every year, by looking back at how awful the guys are at predicting the stats of the Blue Devil team. And, as as special treat, Sam Klein is back in the saddle to guide us through the results of the annual stats game. While the DBR podcast crew may have good sources and compelling insights, the stat game shows that the guys are just hysterically bad at some of their projections for the season.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a Sam episode without a few amusing diversions and this one includes some conversation about viewing the upcoming eclipse, Sam’s time inside the Blue Devil costume, and Bluegrass music. Because nothing screams DBR Podcast like Blue Devils and Bluegrass. Enjoy!!

