2024 Final Four: Does Alabama Have A Chance Against UConn?

Most people, DBR included, figure that this year’s Final Four will see UConn and Purdue in the championship game Monday night. They're both great teams with great big men and a lot of other assets too.

But we’ve been here before.

In 1983, NC State upset a Houston team that had just stunned the world by relentessly dunking on Louisville in the semi-finals (you can be sure that this year’s NC State team is getting fully up to speed on that miraculous Wolfpack run).

In 1985, Villanova played a nearly flawless game to upset heavily favored Georgetown. In 1991, UNLV was heavily favored to beat Duke in the Final Four and then to claim its second national championship.

Didn’t happen of course.

In 1999, Duke was heavily favored to take out UConn but couldn’t pull it off, and in 2015, Kentucky was undefeated before running into Wisconsin.

So being heavy favored - even prohibitively favored - doesn’t guarantee anything. You still have to play the games.

So what would allow Alabama to beat UConn?

It won’t be easy, but here’s what we think they’d need to do.

Limit turnovers. You cannot beat UConn if you give them the ball over and over (take note, Illinois).

Compete on the boards. Another Husky strength here. UConn will almost certainly win the battle of the boards, but Alabama will have to fight here.

Hit lots of threes (and possibly mix up your basic game plan). Mark Sears is a brilliant shooter, as Clemson learned last weekend. But he can’t do it by himself. He’ll need more help. Nate Oats said recently that a shot chart consisting of only threes and layups would be ideal. Well, good luck on that with Donovan Clingan in the paint. So you might need to attempt more mid-range shots.

It would be helpful if Grant Nelson could pull Clingan away from the basket a bit. Clingan is bigger - at 7-2 and 280, a lot bigger than the 6-11/230 lb. Nelson.

Defend like your life depends on it. It won’t, but your season certainly will. This one is tough because this is not a great defensive team, but UConn certainly is.

The single biggest thing in this game is that Alabama believes it is possible. If your team doesn’t buy into that, it’s over. If we were Oats, we’d have the team watching Villanova-Georgetown, NC State-Houston, Duke-UNLV and Kentucky-Wisconsin all week so they see what can happen.

We won’t go so far as to pick Alabama here, but it won’t surprise us in the slightest if either Alabama or NC State pull off a big upset. History shows that it’s very possible. And a brief comment about the Pack: for all the entirely legitimate concerns about containing Zach Edey, containing Ralph Sampson in 1983 was tougher. And State did that and did it twice in 22 days.