Cade Tyson Emerges As A Duke Portal Target

The portal is open of course - Duke fans know because Christian Reeves has already entered it.

The portal works both ways though and one of the more intriguing guys to pop on the radar is Cade Tyson.

The younger brother of former Clemson Tiger and current Denver Nugget Hunter Tyson, he spent his first two years at Belmont.

Like his big brother, Cade has emerged as an outstanding offensive talent. He put up 16.2 ppg and hit 46.5 percent of his threes. Overall he shot 49.3 percent.

At 6-7, he also averaged a shade under 6 rebounds per game.

As we’ve said before, Jon Scheyer is putting a premium on three point shooters and while not everyone is hot every game, the more you have the better chance someone is going to rain threes.

Scheyer and the Blue Devils face tough competition. John Calipari and Kentucky is after him as is Hubert Davis’s UNC. So is Tennessee.

So buckle up - it’s going to get intense.