A Special Post On The DBR Forums

It’s been a real honor over the years to have family members of team players post on our Elizabeth King Forum. It’s always been really cool to see their perspectives and to hear from them in general.

Latest family member to contribute: Ryan Young’s dad posted a lovely note. We’ll link to it so that you guys can go straight to the responses, but here it is in full:

“Hi All, I have been following DBR forums and the podcast for about 2 years now and have not posted. I wanted to say how much our family has appreciated Duke, the basketball program, and the fans. Duke has been great for Ryan, and he appreciates all the support from fans over the last few years.

“I have really appreciated everyone on the DBR forums (and of course Jason, Donald, and Sam’s) comments about Ryan’s value to the team and program. For the last 2 years I have really enjoyed the content on this forum and the fact that it is always thoughtful, smart and sensible. You have a great thing going here!

“This journey for Ryan has never really been about ending up in the NBA, but to get the best education he could get by attending great schools that had Big 5 conference basketball. In the last 2 years at Duke, it was really about having an impact on the team and program that would not necessarily just mean what he could do on the floor during games.

“Of course, my wife and I are incredibly proud of the person Ryan has become, but it really means a lot to know that many others in the Duke community see and appreciate all the leadership, mentorship and hard work he has tried to bring to the program. We are incredibly thankful for the opportunity he has had at Duke.

“We both went to Syracuse but are now Duke fans for life as well. While I may not be following it as closely as we have the last 2 years, we will always pull for Duke, with Ryan as part of the Brotherhood! Thank you so much for all the comments here. I passed them on to Ryan.”

That’s a really lovely post and it’s a big compliment to our board members. From Day One, we have tried to cultivate a friendly environment and y’all have done an amazing job of building that out. We’re so happy that Mr. Young felt comfortable posting here and that Ryan had a great experience at Duke.

It’s safe to say that all Duke fans loved what he brought to the team. He always showed immense heart and really helped to start the Jon Scheyer era off with a bang. We’re really going to miss him.