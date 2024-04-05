 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

2024 Final Four Links Run - Friday’s Edition

Just three games left in the college basketball season

By JD King
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

Illinois v Connecticut
BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 30: Donovan Clingan #32 of the Connecticut Huskies reacts against the Illinois Fighting Illini during the second half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at TD Garden on March 30, 2024 in Boston, Massachusetts.
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

ACC PORTAL NEWS

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...