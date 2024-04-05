2024 Final Four Links Run - Friday’s Edition

DUKE
- Three future Blue Devils showcase their skills at 2024 McDonald’s All-American game
- Duke center Christian Reeves plans to enter NCAA transfer portal
- Top Recruit Cooper Flagg Promises Elite Eight To Sad Duke Fans
- How many times has Duke lost as a 2 seed? Exploring Blue Devils’ infamous March Madness run
- Jared McCain and Sally Hansen: Everything You Need to Know About Duke Star’s NIL Deal
- Tyrese Proctor 2024 NBA draft status: Where will Australian college basketball star be drafted?
ACC
- NC State’s DJ Burns has ‘zero’ interest in playing football
- DJ Burns Jr. arrives at the Final Four generating a lot of buzz as March Madness’ latest hero
- COLUMN: NC State runs the state of North Carolina in basketball
- NC State basketball’s Final Four run is following a 41-year-old script
- NC State looks to add to its rich basketball history at another Final Four
- Going nine for nine: How NC State won nine consecutive games to reach the Final Four
- The coach’s wife who understands: Georgette Keatts enjoying NC State’s Final Four ride
- Amid NC State’s Final Four run, a tribute to a Wolfpacker who gave — and never gave up
- What KJ Keatts, NC State players said about playing for Kevin Keatts
- Inside how NC State basketball’s ice cream tradition began
- Broken leg and cheap tickets tell story of NC State super fan
ACC PORTAL NEWS
- NC State basketball transfer portal tracker: Who’s leaving, joining
- FSU Basketball Transfer Visiting Fellow ACC Program After Hitting Portal
- Wolfpack gets basketball transfer commitment from Louisville forward
- UCLA basketball secures commitment of talented ACC scorer via transfer portal
- UCLA Bruins Land Dangerous ACC Weapon In 1 Huge Transfer Portal Win
- Sean Pedulla contacted by Kentucky Wildcats Basketball after leaving Virginia Tech
- John Calipari reaches out to two Virginia Tech basketball players in the transfer portal
- UNC Basketball: Tar Heels should target former Blue Devil
NATIONAL
- 20 years ago, Purdue hired Matt Painter. Fans ‘anxious.’ Those who knew, preached patience.
- Talkin’ Purdue with Hammer and Rails
- Purdue Coach Matt Painter Talks Challenges N.C. State Presents in Final Four
- Big men are going to be a huge problem at Final Four as Zach Edey and Donovan Clingan show 7-footers are back
- Kevin Keatts on Final Four vs. Purdue: ‘My team’s playing with a lot of confidence’
- From Gene Keady to Matt Painter, Purdue has paid its dues
- Robbie Hummel reflects on his playing days, Matt Painter, Purdue’s Final Four run
- From COVID-19 to a Final Four, the Purdue Paint Crew seniors have seen it all
- Purdue men’s basketball in NCAA Final Four still seems like a dream
- Rick Mount reflects back on Purdue’s first Final Four appearance
- Big men are rolling for Purdue, NC State and UConn. Now they’ve got their teams in the Final Four
- Final Four: Purdue basketball players preview North Carolina State
- UConn finally arrives in Arizona for Final Four after plane nightmare
- UConn doesn’t shy away from legacy talk as it returns to Final Four
- Final Four: Alabama Basketball embraces underdog role vs. UConn
- UConn removes light poles on campus in preparation for March Madness Final Four games
- Dan Hurley on UConn’s flight issues: ‘We’re way past that s---’
- Dan Hurley on UConn’s flight delays to Final Four: ‘That’s why God made caffeine’
- Final Four opponents Dan Hurley of UConn and Nate Oats of Alabama have deep ties
- Dom Amore: For UConn men, women all roads inevitably led to the the Final Four
- Final Four serves up the usual menu of fun stories - and UConn looks to snuff out all of them
- What UConn is facing at Final Four is ‘totally different’ from Florida’s 2007 repeat
- Nate Oats: Inside Alabama basketball coach’s journey to Final Four
- Meet the ‘secret weapon’ in Alabama’s Final Four run: Analytics guru Michael Schwimer has many roles for Tide
- How a call with Nick Saban helped save Alabama’s Final Four season
- Elephant picks Final Four winner of March Madness
- Once overlooked, point guard Mark Sears has carried Alabama to its first Final Four
- What Dan Hurley said Thursday about facing Alabama in Final Four
- Alabama men’s basketball feels no pressure ahead of first Final Four
- The word that propelled Alabama men’s basketball into its first Final Four
Loading comments...