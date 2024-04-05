YouTube Gold: Shaq’s Greatest Commercial Ever

Today, Shaquille O’Neal is a somewhat cuddly TV host, a genial giant who has a good time on TNT with Kenny, Charles and Ernie.

In his day though, he was a stunning talent. He was highly promising in high school but the guy just erupted at LSU and became one of the most powerful players in the history of the game.

Shaq signed on with Reebok as a rookie and they cut this commercial which really is one of the best basketball commercials ever made, right up there with the Larry, Michael and Chuck “nothing but net” spots. We’ll get to those soon.

Shaq is let into the Legendary Big Men’s Club by Bill Russell, who screens him and, somewhat skeptically, lets the rook in.

When he enters the court, Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Bill Walton are waiting.

It’s a clever and funny commercial that anticipates greatness to come from O’Neal, who did go on to have an amazing career.