Cooper Flagg Has Some Encouraging Words For Duke Fans Next Season

Losing to NC State in the Elite Eight was a drag for Duke fans obviously. We’re really happy for our State friends and all across Raleigh you see people in their state togs and with State flags up on houses and mailboxes. It’s a thrilling time for them and though we would have loved to have seen Duke there, we are truly and sincerely happy for our State friends. You can see how thrilled they are and that’s just so cool.

Duke accomplished a lot last season though and next year there is a tremendous class coming in, featuring Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Patrick Ngongba and three great shooters in Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel and Darren Harris.

For his part, Flagg says get ready because it’s going to be fun. Here's what he told Clutchpoints.com: “To all the Duke fans that are hurt, look at the season. I don’t think anybody expected us to get to where we were…I know we’re bringing a lot of energy next year. A lot of excitement…Look forward to a lot of success.”

And he also said this about being cast as a villain, which seems inevitable for a white kid who stars at Duke: “I love it. Keep it coming. Call me whatever you want. It’s not going to change my opinion of myself.”

Hmmm...who does that remind you of? Has anyone asked Flagg why he chose #32 for his high school number?