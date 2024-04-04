YouTube Gold: 2024 McDonald’s All-American Game

The McDonald’s All-American game is sometimes hit or miss talent wise and it’s pretty rare that you see the talent work well together, even when it’s as good as this year’s is.

This is for a number of reasons, among them typically a lack of familiarity with your teammates and also a lack of defined roles. Everyone involved is used to being The Man on his team and there’s not enough time to work out a pecking order. So a guy who may end up being a marginal player at a higher level is convinced he’s as good as anyone and plays accordingly.

A lot of times the guards get particularly carried away and don’t necessarily pass very much and bigger guys are left to score however they can get the ball. To their credit, everyone played hard this year and there was some nice passing.

Two future Blue Devils participated in the 2024 version of the game - Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans. Neither one had a huge statistical day but we wouldn't read much into that. They’re both immensely promising, as are several other players on the floor in this one.

This is the full game incidentally and features an interview with Flagg’s mom, Kelly.