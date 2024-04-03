 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans Run With the McDonald’s All-Americans

These guys are going to be so much fun to watch.

By JD King
2024 McDonald’s All American Game
HOUSTON, TEXAS - APRIL 02: Cooper Flagg #32 dunks the ball during the second half of the mens 2024 McDonald’s All American Game at Toyota Center on April 02, 2024 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Duke-bound Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans played in the McDonald’s game Tuesday night.

Evans had a weak showing, shooting 0-6. However, he also grabbed four boards, an assist and a steal.

Flagg did somewhat better.

The high school sensation shot 3-9 including 1-4 from behind the line for eight points. He also grabbed five rebounds, passed out three assists and had one block.

There is not a lot of video posted of the game as of this moment, but this play may keep you smiling until October: watch as Flagg sneaks into the picture and perfectly times a block. It’s a pretty amazing play.

Now imagine trying to score on a lineup of Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Sean Stewart: Not. Happening.

