Cooper Flagg, Isaiah Evans Run With the McDonald’s All-Americans

Duke-bound Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans played in the McDonald’s game Tuesday night.

Evans had a weak showing, shooting 0-6. However, he also grabbed four boards, an assist and a steal.

Flagg did somewhat better.

The high school sensation shot 3-9 including 1-4 from behind the line for eight points. He also grabbed five rebounds, passed out three assists and had one block.

There is not a lot of video posted of the game as of this moment, but this play may keep you smiling until October: watch as Flagg sneaks into the picture and perfectly times a block. It’s a pretty amazing play.

Now imagine trying to score on a lineup of Flagg, Khaman Maluach and Sean Stewart: Not. Happening.