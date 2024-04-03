A Great Danny Hurley Profile

On Tuesday we made a joke about Danny Hurley being nuts. we meant it in a good-natured way, but later in the day, we saw this article by Seth Davis about Hurley’s mental health struggles.

At his best, Davis is as good a sportswriter as we have and in this piece, he really gives you a lot of insight into what makes Hurley Hurley.

He’s dealt with a lot, as most of you probably know, and coming from one of America’s greatest basketball families, he’s always had a tough time finding his own identity.

Well, with one national championship in his pocket and another tantalizingly in sight, he’s found that.

It’s been tougher for him to find peace with himself.

There’s more here than we can possibly relate but one thing is worth noting: his Seton Hall coach PJ Carlesimo says maybe it was a mistake for Hurley to go to college in New Jersey because of the pressures that come with basketball and his family.

However, while he suffered at Seton Hall in some ways, something really important happened for Hurley there: he met his wife, Andrea.

She seems to understand him perfectly and she anticipates when he’s struggling. Hurley’s had wonderful opportunities to grow as a coach, but as a man? It’s his great fortune to have met someone who gets him so well. That’s wonderful.