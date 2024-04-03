Christian Reeves Hits The Portal

We were sorry to see this but it was probably inevitable: Christian Reeves has decided to hit the transfer portal.

A 7-1 center, he redshirted this season after an ankle injury. We thought - and still - think - he has a lot of potential. Things just haven’t worked out for him so far.

He came in on a development plan and was behind Dereck Lively, Kyle Filipowski and Ryan Young last year and this year obviously he sat. It’s too bad because Duke could have really used his size inside.

He’s always seemed like a good teammate and someone you’d want to have around but unfortunately, he’s checking out.

He’s also the first player to hit the portal since Jon Scheyer took over. Fortunately the loss will be minimal. With 7-1 Khaman Maluach and Patrick Ngongba coming in the fall, Duke ought to be okay in the post. Toss in Cooper Flagg and Sean Stewart and Duke should be just fine inside.

No word yet on where he might turn up but we wish him nothing but the best.