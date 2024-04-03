 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Wednesday’s 2024 Tournament Links Run Fun

Just a few days away now

By JD King
/ new
Tennessee v Purdue
DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 31: Zach Edey #15 of the Purdue Boilermakers blocks a shot by Dalton Knecht #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the second half in the Elite 8 round of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Little Caesars Arena on March 31, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

DUKE

ACC

NATIONAL

More From Duke Basketball Report

Loading comments...