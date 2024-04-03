YouTube Gold: The Great Jason Williams

The other day we saw an article where next year’s new Devils were asked who their favorite members of the Brotherhood are.

Several names were mentioned but obviously, since these guys are all 17 or 18, they have some limited perceptions of great Duke players of the past.

For instance, none of them picked Jason Williams, and you don’t have to look too far to see evidence of his greatness.

Williams had a lot of gifts with speed, great strength and explosiveness among them but two of his greatest were a low center of gravity and a tremendous balance.

It was amazing to watch him charge into defenses and find holes. Then he’d change directions like Barry Sanders and no one could keep up with that.

Stories are legion. Once he scored 17 straight against UCLA. Then there’s the Miracle Minute at Maryland.

He was, basically, indefensible.

Jason Williams was the real deal.