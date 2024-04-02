2024 Final Four Notes

Before we get to the men’s Final Four, let’s talk about the LSU-Iowa game Monday night

It was a rematch from last season’s championship game and came with a lot of sub themes, Caitlin Clark vs. Angel Reese and the Kim Mulkey dramas among them, featuring her feuds with the Washington Post and the L.A. Times. Ben Bolch, wrote a column comparing LSU to “dirty debutantes.” As Mulkey said, look it up yourself. We’re not going to touch that here.

Iowa won the rematch 94-87 as Clark had a terrific game with 41 points and 12 assists.

To put that in perspective, she made 13 shots and assisted with 12, so she 23 of Iowa’s 32 made baskets are directly attributable to her.

For her part, Reese had 17 points, 20 rebounds, four assists and three blocks.

The Final Four is now set: NC State will take on South Carolina and Iowa gets eternal power UConn.

A couple of quick points: South Carolina is a great team but they tightened up a lot against Indiana. You can be sure State will look at that video. And second, the matchup between Clark and Paige Bueckers is going to be massive on TV.

On to the men’s side.

DJ Burns has emerged as a major star. After NC State’s win over Duke Kyle Filipowski said “even when he beats you you can’t hate him.” He's immensely likable and interestingly, but not surprisingly, apparently some NFL teams are courting him. What a ride that guy is having.

Burns is going to have a huge challenge Saturday when he lines up against Purdue’s Zach Edey.

Burns is 6-9 and probably over 300 lbs, even if State doesn’t want to admit to it. But he has to be.

Well, so is Edey, but he’s also 7-4 and, unlike Burns, he can go for all 40 minutes.

Can he be attacked?

Well possibly.

Burns has shown that he’s unbelievably nimble but again, Edey is 7-4.

He has been killing it in the postseason, especially on the boards. You expect a guy with his size and strength to be able to score, but he’s been really, really good on the boards.

Edey might be able to catch up to Burns and block his shot. But here’s what we’ve noticed about him.

On the positive side, we have immense respect for his improvement. That’s simply his own hard work and it should be acknowledged.

But he is still slow and always will be. He also tends to not fully extend his arms. You see it on his hook shots and also when he goes for a blocked shot. He just doesn’t. At 7-4, well, who cares? But it could come back to bite him.

It’s also not hard to imagine Burns, well, burning him on some of his beautiful passes.

And there are a lot of ways to attack people. You could let Burns just muscle against him, but that doesn’t seem like a great strategy. You could also attack him by cutting off his oxygen - in other words, by just making it impossible to get the ball to him. And we could see State pulling that off because they’re playing terrific perimeter defense.

We’ll come back to the matchups later.

UConn is chasing another championship obviously and that means more of a spotlight on Danny Hurley. And while we love the Hurley family and have immense respect for them, this is also true: Danny is freaking nuts.

Check out this passage from a Washington Post story about the youngest Hurley:

“Hurley wears plastic gloves at practices out of fear of germs. He burns sage before games at Gampel Pavilion. He must eat specifically color-coded M&Ms. He travels with a portable hand-washing device, which his wife uses to clean his lucky underwear and socks daily during the tournament. For every game, he wears the same blue suit and ‘brutal’ brown dress shoes.”

This doesn’t get into his total panic during Covid when he had his wife sterilize every package delivered to his house, or that she also packs him extra slippers for the hotel because he’s sure (and probably correct) that the carpets aren’t deep cleaned and he doesn’t want to take a chance one one blowing out as happened recently.

But he also says this: “I guarantee you that I coach at a much lower level once coaching at this level is gone. My dream jobs are, like, Montana, Montana State, Idaho. To coach at a low-major or a high school and just having the purity back after I’m done chasing this s---. It’s in my blood.”

Hurley is full of weirdness and brilliance. He’s obviously smart as hell, something that gets lost in the coverage of his combative, emotional style.

Alabama is going to get the least attention in the Final Four but that team is compelling too.

Last year remember the Crimson Tide was the #1 overall seed. However, the murder of Jamea Harris and the alleged involvement of Darius Miles (who was charged) and Brandon Robinson (who was not) cast a dark shadow over Alabama in the post-season.

This year is very different. Three transfers - Grant Nelson (North Dakota State), Latrell Wrightsell (Cal State Fullerton) and Aaron Estrada (Hofstra) have really come through for Nate Oats and his Crimson Tide.

Toss in senior Mark Sears, who is a dead-eye three point shooter, and you have problems.

However, while Sears hits 43.4 percent of his threes, Wrightsell is actually slightly better at 44.3 percent. Estrada comes in at 30.3 percent but he’s streaky. When he’s on though, he’s dangerous.

Rylan Griffen also did well, hitting 3-6 on his threes and ‘Bama hit 16-36. This is a partial reversal from Illinois’ bizarre commitment to keep driving on UConn’s Donovan Clingan even in the face of massive failure.

Oats likes to either get shots in the paint or threes. We’re not sure he can pull that off with Clingan in the paint but who knows?

This Final Four is going to be fascinating.