At Last, Ben McCollum Has A D-I Job

For the last couple of years we’ve been asking: why hasn’t Ben McCollum popped up in coaching searches?

The guy has been absolutely killing it in D-II. He’s won four national titles at Northwest Missouri State. Look at the man’s record - it can only be described as Woodenesque.

It’s mystified us that schools like, say, Louisville never took a chance on him or, in Louisville’s case, multiple chances.

Well someone finally came in and hired him: it ended up being Drake.

A native of Iowa City, McCollum will move back to Des Moines.

Will he be able to build remarkable success at Drake?

Well, Dusty May thinks so. The new Michigan coach said this: “Ben McCollum is one of the best teachers and coaches in America, at any level. He is direct, honest, and incredibly passionate about helping players improve. Drake hit a home run.”

And Fran Fraschilla said this about McCollum in 2022: “There’s nothing fancy. No fancy trick plays, no fancy Xs and Os. What they do is very subtle. They’re a very intelligent team and it’s really about smart players playing fundamentally sound basketball.”

Obviously no one knows yet how well he will do but it’s about time we found out. It’s going to be fascinating to watch McCollum over the next few years.