Cooper Flagg & Isaiah Evans On Next Year’s Duke Team

The idea that Duke had a disappointing season continues and someone asked Cooper Flagg and Isaiah Evans about it.

Both are at the McDonald’s All-American game this week and they made these comments.

Flagg: “I think I just didn’t realize it…I don’t think I feel any sort of pressure. Just because you know, we haven’t been there. So I think once you get there like you said get acclimated. I think we have the chance to do something really special.”

Evans: “As far as fan pressure, I don’t really feel pressure from this year’s team. I think that we’re going to create our own journey and once we get there and get acclimated with each other. And I think we [will] make a lot of fans proud.”

The article says that Flagg thinks that Duke is poised to “bounce back.”

It feels like a broken record, but come on. A second-year, 36-year-old coach with a team mostly made up of freshmen and sophomores has to bounce back? From a 24-8 season that ended in the Elite Eight?

We’re not going to go through all the reasons why again, but this is really dumb.

However, both future Blue Devils are right to have a lot of confidence. Scheyer’s third class is just loaded.