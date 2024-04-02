YouTube Gold: Christian Laettner On Meeting Danny Hurley For The First Time

Christian Laettner has always been a complex and interesting figure. He’s not necessarily a guy you’d want to hang out with because, well, you’ve probably heard stories. There was the time that he sort of randomly took out Grant Hill when Rodney Roger was visiting (Rogers asked Hill if he wanted him to take care of Laettner. Hill said, nah, that’s just how he is).

Then there are the stories about how he got on Cherokee Parks until his Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski told him to knock it off because it was hurting the team.

And finally, there was the occasionally antagonistic relationship he had with Bobby Hurley.

He said once that it bothered him that Coach K told him that he’d have to earn his minutes and the next season had a little ceremony and told Hurley he’d be the point guard.

As we say, he’s a complicated but ultimately well-meaning guy. You can imagine what his opponents must have thought.

In this clip, he talks about the first time that he met Danny Hurley and let’s just say it might have gone better. Both guys have very strong personalities and there was a bit of a clash.

In the end though, like just about everyone, Laettner has immense respect for all three Hurleys that have coached - Bobby, Danny and Bob Sr.

By the way, if you haven’t caught on to this yet, it’s pretty clear that Danny Hurley wants a piece of Duke. The psychodrama that would be in that game would be just wild.