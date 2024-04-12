Latest Player Profile From The Duke Chronicle - Caleb Foster

Caleb Foster, who is the subject of the latest Duke Chronicle player profile, had a pretty terrific freshman year.

He started off spelling Tyrese Proctor and took over for the sophomore point guard when he was injured.

Duke really didn’t miss a beat with him starting and when Proctor came back, he came off the bench because Foster was playing so well.

He shot well from outside (40.6 percent on three point attempts) but less well closer to the basket.

That’s fixable.

The best thing about Foster is that while he’s a somewhat quiet player, he is highly reliable.

And occasionally he’s explosive, like he was against Michigan State early in the season in the Champions Classic.

His defense was solid for a freshman and that’s likely to earn him a lot of time as a sophomore.

It’s also worth noting that Duke could have used him at the end of the season when he was out with a stress fracture, particularly against NC State’s perimeter.

Obviously given the nature of player movement today, there’s no guarantee he’ll be back, but we hope he will. He has the opportunity to grow into a wonderful player at Duke.