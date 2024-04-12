Kentucky Chooses...Mark Pope?

So it looks like after Scott Drew and Danny Hurley said no, Kentucky opted for BYU’s Mark Pope, and that’s not going over well with Kentucky fans, aka Big Blue Nation, aka BBN.

Wildcat fans wanted a big name. If not Drew or Hurley, then possibly Bruce Pearl. The feeling has been, well, we’re Kentucky and of course the best coaches would want this job. Who wouldn’t?

Aside from Drew and Hurley, Nate Oats said no and Billy Donovan didn't sound thrilled. Jay Wright quickly rejected a comeback in Lexington. A.D. Mitch Barnhart moved quickly and settled on Pope.

Some of the alleged candidates who may or may not have been contacted include Bruce Pearl, Rick Pitino, Chris Beard and possibly Chris Jans.

So why Pope?

Well, look at the other supposed candidates.

Pearl - he had a show-cause after his issues at Tennessee.

Oats - his program was rocked last season by a murder of a young woman. One player, Darius Miles, was charged with Capital Murder and Oats was universally slammed for his atrocious handling of the situation.

Pitino - it would take a while to list all the problems he had at Louisville, but sex in a restaurant led to an extortion case and there were other major scandals, including prostitutes hired to entertain recruits.

Beard - he was charged with assault by strangulation/suffocation-family violence at Texas after he allegedly assaulted his fiancee. The charges were dropped, but her bruises and injuries were documented.

Chris Jans lost his job at Bowling Green after he was alleged to have behaved inappropriately towards women at a bar.

All of these guys are excellent coaches, but they have all demonstrated significant character flaws.

Notably, UK’s primary focus, other than perhaps Hurley, was Drew and whatever else you can criticize him for, no one rips him for his character.

The criticisms of Pope are primarily that he’s not big-time enough for Kentucky, but he has some real strong points.

He’s done very well first at Utah State and late at BYU. The Cougars entered the Big 12 this season and did quite well, finishing in fifth place behind Houston, Iowa State, Drew’s Baylor and Texas Tech.

The next criticism is that he hasn’t won in the tournament and that’s reasonable. The jury is out until he does and at Kentucky, that jury can be pretty savage.

On the upside, Pope is a Kentucky grad and helped win the 1996 national championship when Pitino was coaching the Wildcats. He spent two years there and presumably learned a lot from Pitino.

He’s also widely seen as a gifted offensive coach who will modernize UK’s offense, which took a lot of criticism in the last few years of the Calipari era. That’ll be fun.

No one knows how he’ll do at team building yet, but when you have a guy who solid character, high energy, and a talent for offense, he has a chance to excel. At 51, he’s also relatively young and the chances of him leaving for another job are probably zero because he loves Kentucky Basketball.

Basically, he’s exactly what you should want, other than coming from a smaller program that doesn't fit the sense of entitlement many Kentucky fans have. But ask yourself this and you can ask it about any program, not just Kentucky’s: if you could go back in time and hire Hurley away from Rhode Island, would you?

We’re not saying Pope is the next Hurley, just that you can’t always judge a coach’s potential when he’s at a smaller program. Keep in mind where the following coaches started out:

Bob Knight - Army

Mikę Krzyżewski - Army

Lute Olson - Long Beach Community College

Rick Pitino - Boston University

Kelvin Sampson - Montana Tech

Chris Beard - Fort Scott Community College

Brad Stevens - Butler

Bill Self - Oral Roberts

We hope BBN gives him a chance. They won’t have to worry about him embarrassing the school by, say, having 15 seconds of seedy midnight sex in a restaurant or choking his fiancee. He’ll also be loyal because he’s one of them and won’t run to Arkansas job when things are looking dicey.

He certainly deserves a chance.