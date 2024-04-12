YouTube Gold: A Tyrese Proctor Documentary

News broke Thursday that Tyrese Proctor would be returning to Duke for his junior year, which is great news for the Blue Devils. It’s always good to have a solid point guard and even better to have one that’s experienced.

Assuming that Caleb Foster is back, the Blue Devils will have two experienced guys who can run the point and another veteran in Jaylen Blakes. And keep in mind that if he chooses to, Jeremy Roach could return too for his bonus Covid year.

Again, you don’t want to finalize the roster too early, particularly these days, but having Proctor back is a big deal. He’ll make life a lot easier for everyone but particularly the freshmen Cooper Flagg, Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Darren Harris, Patrick Ngongba and Kon Knueppel.

It seems like a good time to link to this documentary about Proctor. You’ll want to set some time aside - it runs nearly two hours - but our guess is that Duke fans will enjoy it.