DBR Bites #43 - Tyrese Proctor Will Return To Duke For His Junior Year

The Blue Devils get some great news for the 2024-25 campaign as it has been revealed that point-guard Tyrese Proctor will return to Durham to captain what is widely expected to be the preseason #1 team in the land.

The Duke Basketball Roundup Podcast team are positively giddy with excitement over getting another year of an elite player like Proctor and they really cannot wait to watch him tossing lobs to what looks like a super bouncy Blue Devil team next season. Tyrese showed improvement in many areas in the past campaign and the notion of him having another year of development and growth should have every Duke fan excited.

After the break, the DBR podcast guys take a moment to shout out the eight Duke basketball players who have earned recognition on the ACC’s All-Academic team. It is a testament to the commitment of the players and the school to make sure both sides of the student-athlete equation are emphasized at Duke. Oh, and if you travel down the road a little bit to Chapel Hill, the number of their players who earned academic recognition from the ACC is just shameful.