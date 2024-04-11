Report: Tyrese Proctor To Return For His Junior Season

Here’s some welcome news: According to ZagsBlog, Tyrese Proctor is going to be back for his junior season.

A 6-5 point guard with exceptional defensive instincts, Proctor gives Duke and coach Jon Scheyer a reliable presence in the backcourt. We haven't heard anything conclusive yet about Jared McCain or Caleb Foster’s plans yet, but this gives Duke a really solid starting point for the backcourt.

It’s also good news for the freshman class. Khaman Maluach, Isaiah Evans, Kon Knueppel, Patrick Ngongbo, Darren Harris and Cooper Flagg will greatly benefit from having an experience point guard who can organize the team on both ends and get them the ball where they can best use it.