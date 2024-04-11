Michael Savarino Update!

Well this is pretty cool: former Duke guard and Coach K grandson Michael Savarino, as you may remember, transferred to NYU to finish out his playing career.

The Metropolitan Basketball Writers Association named Savarino, along with two teammates, to the All-Met teams.

Savarino made third team along with Zay Freeney. Spencer Freedman was named to the first team.

Basketball historians will remember that once upon a time, the Violets were a major NCAA basketball power and made the Final Four in 1945 and 1960. It also produced legendary coach Nat Holman and early NBA star Dolph Schayes along with Celtics legend Satch Sanders.

Now a D-III program, NYU went through some real trauma during the point shaving scandals between 1945 and 1960 and dropped the program entirely for several years before bringing basketball back as a D-III program.

It has a proud history though and it’s nice to see Savarino be a part of it.