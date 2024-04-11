Portal Possibilities: Robbie Avila?

The funny thing about basketball is that you can occasionally find greatness in some really out-of-the way places.

We’ve been talking about Ben McCollum for some time after he ran up a Woodenesque record at Northwest Missouri State yet seemingly never turning up in coaching searches (Drake hired him recently, so we’ll know what he can do soon enough).

Indiana State is somewhat out of the way in Terre Haute yet has produced two absolutely iconic legends: the aforementioned Wooden and, decades later, Larry Bird.

They have a highly unusual player now - or maybe did - in Robbie Avila.

He only looks harmless.

Avila has a natural feel for the game that is somewhat reminiscent of NC State’s DJ Burns. He is undeniably pudgy - nowhere near Burns’s but still a bit soft - and the goggles help the sense that he is nerdy.

But he gets the game on a very high level and is a brilliant passer who has been compared to Nikola Jokic.

And with his former coach Josh Schertz off to St. Louis, Avila has put his name into the transfer portal.

Could Duke make a play for him?

Well, there are at least two problems there.

First, he seems likely to make the move with Schertz. And second, we understand he has put a no contact tag on his portal profile, which will limit who can contact him.

However, if he chooses to contact Duke, would it be fun to see Avila, aka Cream Abdul-Jabbar, aka Larry Nerd in Cameron?

Yes. Yes it would.

Plus it would be an upgrade over that awful color of blue that Indiana State employs.