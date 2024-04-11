Latest Player Profile From The Duke Chronicle - Ryan Young

The latest Duke player profile from the Chronicle is of grad student Ryan Young.

Duke has had some transfers over the years who really became fan favorites, most recently Theo John, who really bonded with fans.

Young has surpassed him. He came in as an unknown but quickly showed that he was capable of contributing.

He was elected a team captain in his second year and while he played fewer minutes than he did last year, his leadership was crucial for a young team.

Young and his teammates have made some jokes this season about his supposed NBA future. He’ll never have that, but he earned a tremendous amount of respect, not least of all against Houston in the NCAA Sweet Sixteen.

Houston is a profoundly physical team and they force you to play them in that manner.

Young was a huge part of Duke’s success.

He may have other plans for the future, but we could easily imagine him having a future of some kind in basketball if he wants.