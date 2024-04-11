YouTube Gold: John Calipari Wins The Press Conference

Love him or hate him - and there were plenty of people on either side of that equation - John Calipari became iconic as the coach of the Kentucky Wildcats.

When word broke Sunday that he was probably going to take the Arkansas job, it was a stunning development.

Clearly a lot of people in Lexington and the state of Kentucky, not least of all Wildcats A.D. Mitch Barnhart, were ready for Calipari to move on.

Wednesday, he was introduced as the head coach of the Razorbacks and here is his introductory press conference.

We’re going to try hard to not pick on anyone here, not Calipari, not his new boss Arkansas A.D. Hunter Yurachek and not the assembled members of the media...but if you can’t see at least a trace element of the “the Music Man” here you should look closer.

Yurachek seems awfully pleased with himself and the media seems awestruck at getting someone who many Kentucky fans had begun to feel was a bit of a fraud.

There is a distinct impression of people being star struck: a Hall of Fame coached picked us? Little ol’ us? Gosh!

But you also have to say this: Cal seems genuinely enthused. This will sound worse than it’s supposed to, but you get the sense that he feeds off of adulation. This man likes being adored. And folks in Arkansas are clearly ready to adore him.

Well, at least folks in the media and his new boss, too.

The funniest part of the presser was when he said he met with his team...”but there was no team” - because everyone fled after Eric Musselman moved to USC.

That giant sucking sound you hear now is the same thing happening to the Kentucky roster, and a number of those players are going to be recruited by their old coach again, this time to join him in Fayetteville. Partly he needs players, sure, but c’mon, this is John Calipari.

Part of him would love to stick it to Big Blue Nation, those who turned on him, and he’s got a reasonable chance of doing just that. People outside the Commonwealth might have missed this but you can bet Kentucky folks didn’t: Calipari said he talked to friend Kelvin Sampson and said “I can’t leave this [UK] team.”

And Sampson replied (supposedly) that “the players can go wherever they want to go.”

You can take that however you want but we’ve talked for a while now about Cal’s occasional passive-aggressive and occasionally somewhat paranoid behavior.

If that’s not a veiled threat, you know, what is?

What would happen if Calipari swooped in and brought most, if not all, of his old UK players to Arkansas with him?

The rivalry between the Hogs and the Cats is about to hit a whole new level.