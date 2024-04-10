ACC Portal Update - Lots And Lots Of Movement

Duke isn’t the only ACC team with some transfers (Mark Mitchell joined Christian Reeves in the portal Tuesday).

UNC’s Seth Trimble is the second Tar Heel to test the waters. That one seemed a bit odd but he will face more competition for minutes next year with freshman Ian Jackson arriving this fall. If Elliot Cadeau returns, he’ll surely start and as we understand it, RJ Davis could still take his Covid bonus year too.

He follows little-used James Okonkwo into the portal.

We missed this one - Georgia Tech’s Deebo Coleman is out, joining Amaree Abram, Tyzhaun Claude, and Ebenezer Dowuona.

Miami lost Bensley Joseph, who has committed to Providence, but they’ve also picked up Lynne Kidd from Virginia Tech and Brandon Johnson from ECU. Apparently they’re still waiting to see what Norchad Omier is going to do.

Virginia Tech, Syracuse and Louisville have massive portal issues.

The Hokies have probably lost Kidd, Tyler Nickel, Sean Pedulla, MJ Collins although Mylyjael Poteat has decided to pull out of the portal and stick around and Charleston’s Ben Burnham has committed to Virginia Tech.

Louisville is in transition with the disastrous Kenny Payne era over and the highly energetic Pat Kelsey taking over. Every single Cardinal entered the portal but given how bad the team was, that might be a good thing. It’ll take a while to see how things shake out there. Brandon Huntley-Hatfield won’t be back though: he’s committed to NC State.

Syracuse has seen Justin Taylor, Maliq Brown, Quadir Copeland, Peter Carey, and Benny Williams all enter the portal and Judah Mintz is testing the NBA waters. However, Syracuse got a commitment from Eddie Lampkin, a passable big man from Colorado.

Boston College sees Claudell Harris, Prince Aligbe and Jaeden Zackery all in the portal. With Quinten Post graduating and we think out of eligibility, that’s a lot to overcome.

Then there’s Florida State, where Primo Spears, Tom House, Baba Miller, De’Ante Green, Cam Corhen and walk-on Waka Mbatch are all gone.

Wake Forest has lost Kevin Miller, Aaron Clark, Zach Keller, Matthew Marsh, Damari Monsanto and Jao Ituka.

Virginia has lost Leon Bond, which could hurt.

Notre Dame sees Matt Zona, Alex Wade and Carey Booth leaving. Zona is transferring down and won’t be a big loss. Carey Booth is drawing interest from Kansas, among others.

Pitt is losing William Jeffress which shouldn’t be a big deal for Jeff Capel and company.

Finally, LJ Thomas entered the portal before NC State got hot and we believe he missed the joy ride the Wolfpack just went on. Oh well, maybe next time.