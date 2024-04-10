Duke Player Profiles & Review From The Chronicle

The Duke Chronicle started its annual review of Duke Basketball players during the last week of the NCAA Tournament and we have been listing them in the links page. We stop the links run when the tournament is over, so let’s catch up on the profiles separately.
Here's what they've run so far with some brief excerpts. We’ll start keeping up with them more carefully now.
- Jaylen Blakes - While Blakes’ contributions on the stat sheet look relatively small, the defensive-minded guard served as a prominent glue piece for a backcourt that often had pieces missing in rotation...His high energy and focus helped set a tone towards the end of season as the team increased its physicality in March. Blakes did well to fill his role as a bench player and helped lead the team with his experience and attitude.
- Sean Stewart - With the departure of graduate center Ryan Young and the likely exit of Filipowski to the NBA draft, Stewart figures to be a major piece in the frontcourt next season alongside former Montverde Academy teammate Cooper Flagg.
- TJ Power - In retrospect, expecting Power to be a game in, game out rotational piece may have been a bit unfair. He entered Duke as a scorer, but the flaws in his game led him to quickly fall behind fellow forwards Kyle Filipowski, Mark Mitchell and eventually Sean Stewart on the depth chart. From early on, it was clear his role would be to knock down threes and not much else. He was passable in his limited time on the floor and flashed the ability to become something more.
