YouTube Gold: Victor Wembanyama’s Progress

This guy is going to be so damn good

By JD King
NBA: New Orleans Pelicans at San Antonio Spurs
Feb 2, 2024; San Antonio, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives to the basket while defended by San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) during the first half at Frost Bank Center. 
Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

Everyone was wrong about Victor Wembanyama.

The French national came to the NBA as a 7-4, 209 lb. rookie. He had skills to be sure - he could shoot out to three point range and blocked shots like nobody’s business - but he was so painfully thin that you had to wonder if he could survive a season in the NBA.

Well, so far so good: the skinny Frenchman is putting up 21.3 ppg, 10.7 rebounds, 3.8 apg and 3.6 blocks.

And mind you, he’s doing this in about 29 minutes per night.

He’s got to get stronger to reach his potential but even so, he's doing incredible things right now.

He’s able to maneuver with the ball in a way that no 7-4 player we’re aware of has ever done and while he’s got deep range, frequently taking threes, his most surprising skill, at least to us, is his superb passing.

You’ll see some remarkable passes in this video. They’d be impressive for a normal sized player but for a 7-4 rookie in the NBA? It’s unbelievable.

When Wembanyama matures and San Antonio gets some better pieces around him, the Spurs are going to run the league again.

