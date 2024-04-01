DBR Podcast #619: Burned Blue Devils Bow Out To NC State

It wasn’t supposed to end this way. NC State knocked the Blue Devils out of the tournament, ending the season for a club that seemed poised to make a magical run to the Final Four. This simply wasn’t Duke’s day as the team suffered one of their worst shooting performances of the entire year and State ran away and hid on the backs of DJ Burns and DJ Horne.

The DBR Podcast has a full breakdown of everything that happened in the contest from the good (like Jared McCain and Sean Stewart) to the bad (like the shooting woes and Duke’s inability to get a stop in the second half).

There will be plenty of time to talk about the coming decisions regarding the NBA draft and the transfer portal, but for the moment we just want to focus on the game that ended it all.

