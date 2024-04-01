Tennessee Reactions To Zach Edey’s Dominance Are Priceless

Although watching Duke lose to NC State in the Elite Eight was probably fun for people who hate Duke, it wasn’t very much fun for Blue Devil fans. But you know what has been fun?

Watching Tennessee fans complain about Zach Edey being too physical.

If you remember last year, Tennessee was quite proud of how they pounded Duke - and that they love playing rough. Volunteer Olivier Nkamhoua said this after that game:

“You want to get people playing at your pace. It just guarantees us that we’re going to be in our element.

“So when we get guys stuck and we start making players do things that they’re not used to doing, we wear them down and we just keep wearing them down. I feel like I said this earlier in the year where I said that people got to be ready for us where it’s not going to be just one hit; it’s going to be continued hits. And then the way you keep up with us is if you can just keep taking those hits and keep playing that tough game for 40 minutes and we’re going to bring them down to the mud for 40 minutes. It’s tough, and some guys can hang and some guys can’t.”

Ironically, Tennessee fans are not happy with Zach Edey. No sirree, not happy at all. Not one bit. After you read these Twitter posts, come back to Nkamhoua’s comments. Apparently it comes down to who pushes who down in the mud. Or in other words, what goes around comes around.