Monday’s Elite Eight & Final Four Links

DUKE
- “Part of the burden of wearing this jersey”: Duke HC Jon Scheyer on receiving support amid criticism
- Top 10 Duke memes as No. 11 NC State sends Blue Devils packing
- Duke basketball star Jared McCain’s emotional reaction after NC State heartbreaker
- Jon Scheyer still seeking Duke’s 1st Final Four after Mike Krzyzewski, likes program’s direction
- TEXIT: No. 4-seed Duke men’s basketball collapses in second half to NC State, concludes season in Elite 8
- 5 observations from No. 4-seed Duke men’s basketball’s first half against NC State in Elite 8
- NC State basketball’s charmed March to Final Four continues with upset win over Duke
- NC State knocks off Duke as improbable March Madness run reaches Final Four
- NC State shocks Duke to reach Final Four as Cinderella run continues
- Duke vs. NC State final score, results: DJ Burns continues NC State’s cinderella run into Final Four
- 3 takeaways from NC State’s win over Duke and magical trip to the Final Four
- NC State stuns Duke to reach Final Four as historic No. 11 seed
- Men’s NCAA Final Four is set with 11th seed N.C. State’s shocking upset of Duke
- No. 11 NC State shocks Duke to tie lowest seed ever in Final Four
ACC
- NC State men’s basketball rockets past Blue Devils for first Final Four appearance since 1983
- Survive and advance: NC State fans celebrate men and women’s epic tournament runs
- How NC State beat Duke in Elite 8 to reach Final 4
- Nikola Jokic praises DJ Burns after NC State’s Elite Eight win vs Duke: ‘He’s amazing’
- DJ Burns’ instant reaction to NC State basketball’s stunning Duke upset
- FINAL FOUR!!!! NC State Beats Duke 76-64 to advance to the semi finals
- NC State fan flips bird after officials overrule goaltending call vs Duke in Elite Eight game
- NC State shocks Duke to reach Final Four as Cinderella run continues
- Jay Bilas on NC State run to the Final Four: ‘It’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever seen in basketball’
- ‘How God planned it’: Destiny or not, NC State basketball is Final Four bound
- ACC having March Madness success when it needed it the most
- DJ Burns helps fuel NC State basketball crash March Madness party again: ‘Final Four Baby!’
- NC State basketball’s charmed March to Final Four continues with upset win over Duke
NATIONAL
- The Rebound: Purdue 72 Tennessee 66
- Fans celebrate return of Final Four bound Purdue Boilermakers at Purdue Airport
- Purdue’s Zach Edey wins battle vs. Tennessee’s Dalton Knecht in Elite Eight showdown of top players
- Zach Edey leads Purdue past Tennessee and into its first Final Four since 1980
- Matt Painter’s chess moves and Zach Edey’s power lead Purdue to Final Four
- March Madness: Zach Edey calls out Tennessee’s Rick Barnes among his doubters: ‘Can’t do that anymore’
- March Madness 2024: Officiating against Purdue big man Zach Edey criticized after win against Tennessee
- Zach Edey drops F-bomb on TV in emotional March Madness moment after Purdue reaches Final Four
- Everything Purdue said about win over Tennessee in Elite Eight
- Social Media Reacts to Tennessee’s Loss in the Elite Eight
- The Rebound: Purdue 72 Tennessee 66
- Men’s NCAA Tournament Final Four schedule set: UConn to battle Alabama in late slot
- Alabama Crimson Tide fans excited for historic run after team secures Final Four appearance
- What defines UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State’s path to the 2024 Men’s Final Four
- Evan Sleight’s journey to captaining the Alabama Crimson Tide baseball team
- Welcome to the ultimate March Madness: Alabama basketball is in the Final Four for the first time
- Alabama coach Nate Oats explains practice plan ahead of Final Four
- Former Alabama football players react to Crimson Tide men’s basketball in Final Four
- Alabama coach Nate Oats updates Wrightsell’s Final Four injury status
- Nate Oats uses advice from Nick Saban to get Alabama to its first Final Four
Loading comments...